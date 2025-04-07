24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Officials trying to identify human remains found nearly 40 years ago in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

The remains were located on March 18, 1986, on Weise Island in the Susquehanna River.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, April 7, 2025 12:46PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

LANCASTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials are trying to identify a person decades after human remains were found in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The remains were located on March 18, 1986, on Weise Island in the Susquehanna River.

The remains are estimated to be from an African American male, between 20 and 40 years old. He is approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighed about 190 pounds. Officials say the man was wearing a size 11.5 New Balance shoes, blue jeans with a 34-inch waist and a Levi Strauss belt.

Officials are trying to identify a person decades after human remains were found in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Officials are trying to identify a person decades after human remains were found in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Officials are trying to identify a person decades after human remains were found in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Officials are trying to identify a person decades after human remains were found in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania State Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster County Coroner's Office or Pennsylvania State Police.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW