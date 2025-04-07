Officials trying to identify human remains found nearly 40 years ago in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

The remains were located on March 18, 1986, on Weise Island in the Susquehanna River.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials are trying to identify a person decades after human remains were found in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The remains are estimated to be from an African American male, between 20 and 40 years old. He is approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighed about 190 pounds. Officials say the man was wearing a size 11.5 New Balance shoes, blue jeans with a 34-inch waist and a Levi Strauss belt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster County Coroner's Office or Pennsylvania State Police.

