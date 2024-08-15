Officials urge drivers to celebrate responsibly over Labor Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and law enforcement officials are reminding drivers to celebrate responsibly.

PennDOT, along with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and local police officials, held a news conference at the Walt Whitman Bridge on Thursday.

Last year there were nearly 300 crashes and two fatalities during the Labor Day weekend.

Of those, 29 crashes and one fatality were related to impaired driving.

Officials say it's up to everyone to help crack down on impaired driving.

"This could be as simple as expanding rideshare programs, supporting stricter enforcement, or simply just having an open conversation," said Tpr. Jessica Tobin of Pa. State Police.

Drivers can expect to see increased police presence during the rest of August and Labor Day weekend.