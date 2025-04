Officials warning residents after black bear spotted in Hamilton Twp., Mercer County

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Hungry bears are starting to come out of hibernation, and one was spotted running through a New Jersey neighborhood.

A video of the bear was posted to Hamilton Township's Facebook page.

If you see the bear, authorities say don't approach it or try to feed it.

They say you should remain calm, avoid direct eye contact and slowly back away.