Pennsylvania joins multi-state internet gambling agreement

Governor Josh Shapiro signed onto the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement.

HARRISBURG (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania is joining a shared online poker market.

Online Pennsylvania poker players will be able to participate in the multi-state games beginning on Monday, which will include BetMGM and PA Borgata Online.

They can win larger prizes without bigger buy-in amounts.

Shapiro says proceeds will go to schools, small businesses and seniors.

New Jersey and Delaware are already part of the agreement.