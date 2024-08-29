Oprah to host ABC primetime special on AI

"AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special" airs Sept. 12 on ABC and the next day on Hulu

The future is upon us and it's all about artificial intelligence.

Oprah Winfrey hosts an eye-opening new special that looks at the impact AI has on our daily lives and how it can affect our future.

In "AI and the Future Of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special," Winfrey interviews the leading names in the field.

Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, tells viewers about the utmost responsibilities AI companies have to keep in mind.

Microsoft co-founder and chair of The Gates Foundation Bill Gates will discuss the impact of AI on science, health and education. He also warns about the once-in-a-century type of affect AI could have on the jobs market.

The co-founders of the Center for Humane Technology, Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin talk to Winfrey about the risks posed by powerful AI.

FBI Director Christopher Wray discusses the ways criminals and foreign adversaries are already using AI.

And Pulitzer-Prize winning author Marilynne Robinson discusses the threat AI poses to human values and how we can resist the convenience of this powerful technology.

