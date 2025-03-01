Oscars watch parties planned for Sunday in Philadelphia

The stars will be out for Hollywood's biggest night on Sunday, and many film buffs in our area will be out to watch the Oscars in style.

The stars will be out for Hollywood's biggest night on Sunday, and many film buffs in our area will be out to watch the Oscars in style.

The stars will be out for Hollywood's biggest night on Sunday, and many film buffs in our area will be out to watch the Oscars in style.

The stars will be out for Hollywood's biggest night on Sunday, and many film buffs in our area will be out to watch the Oscars in style.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The stars will be out for Hollywood's biggest night on Sunday, and many film buffs in our area will be out to watch the Oscars in style.

The Philadelphia Film Center is expecting around 200 people to be at their Oscars viewing party.

"Sunday's going to be a great night," said Andrew Greenblatt, CEO and Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Society.

Guests will get to feel like they're in Hollywood walking a red carpet in the lobby in style.

"There is no comparison to watching anything on a big screen with sound all around you and people cheering," said Greenblatt.

Over at Nutmeg Bar, on the 1800 block of E. Passyunk Avenue, owner Brian Rothbart - inspired by his own love for movies - is hosting an Academy Awards watch party.

"I love movies, I did go to film school," Rothbart said.

While he always plays a movie on the bar TV, Sunday will be dedicated to celebrating the actors.

"We're going to be celebrating some amazing art that we've watched over the past year," said Rothbart.

He'll have some games for guests.

"We're going to have some prizes for people who guess accurately guess the top five categories as well," said Rothbart.

Many different drinks will be served at the non-alcoholic bar.

"We're going to have bubbles galore. I've come up with a few more fizzy drinks," said Rothbart.

Both venues say it's important to watch with other movie lovers in the city.

"I know it's tough to not watch in your pajamas. I get it, people do love that and it is a fun way to watch it but this is a celebration," said Greenblatt.

Greenblatt says tickets are still available for the watch party.

For more coverage, visit 6abc.com/Oscars.

You can watch the Oscars on Sunday, March 2 at 7pm on 6abc.

