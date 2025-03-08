Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-76 east for hours

The crash involved at least two other vehicles and caused the tractor trailer to overturn.

PHILADELPHIA -- All lanes of I-76 east in South Philadelphia were shut down for hours due to a crash involving a tractor trailer.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at Exit 350, just before the Walt Whitman Bridge.

Drivers were diverted off the highway onto Packer Avenue.

As of 10 a.m. two lanes remain shut down in the eastbound lanes and the westbound lanes have re-opened.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.