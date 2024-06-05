Pa. family throws a graduation party for Bensalem High School students in honor of late daughter

Students at Bensalem High School celebrate the late Sophia Pasquarella, who would have graduated this year with them

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As students all over the country prepare to receive their diplomas, this group tipped their cap to a classmate many never got to meet.

The Pasquarella family lost their daughter at 8-years-old to Leukemia.

To remember her and the milestone she would have reached this year, they held a party for the senior class ahead of graduation at Bensalem High School.

"It's always been my mission since Sophia passed away to just carry on her legacy forever. I'll continue to do big events like this as long as I can. I'll keep that legacy going," said Pete Pasquarella, Sophia's father.

"I met Sophia in second grade. We were constantly together as a group going on field trips. It really touches my heart how such a beautiful soul can be remembered this way...she'll never be forgotten," said Colin Maloney, Senior at Bensalem High School.

