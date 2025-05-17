Pa. teen creates 'Wiffleball for the Wounded' in memory of neighbor

Ryan Lovenstein created this charitable wiffleball tournament to honor his late next-door neighbor, WWII veteran Joseph Martines.

Ryan Lovenstein created this charitable wiffleball tournament to honor his late next-door neighbor, WWII veteran Joseph Martines.

Ryan Lovenstein created this charitable wiffleball tournament to honor his late next-door neighbor, WWII veteran Joseph Martines.

Ryan Lovenstein created this charitable wiffleball tournament to honor his late next-door neighbor, WWII veteran Joseph Martines.

SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 16-year-old Ryan Lovenstein created 'Wiffleball for the Wounded' to honor his late next-door neighbor, WWII veteran Joseph Martines.

Lovenstein has fond memories watching Martines mow his lawn and listen to Phillies games on his front porch.

Later in life, Martines developed heart failure and dementia. He moved into Ann's Choice senior living community, which is also now where Lovenstein works.

When Martines passed away in 2023, Lovenstein wanted to do something in his memory.

He created a wiffleball field in his backyard, fit with a scoreboard dedicated to Martines. He called it, 'Joseph Martines Memorial Field.'

After many pickup games with his friends, Lovenstein decided he wanted to create a formal tournament as a fundraiser.

Thus, the first annual 'Wiffleball for the Wounded' took place today at Tamanend Park in Southampton.

The event raised roughly $1,700 for the Travis Manion Foundation, which supports veterans.

Watch the video above to see what it means to Lovenstein and Martines' family.

RELATED: NJ special education teacher flies high with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds