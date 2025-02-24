Man struck, killed by vehicle on Packer Ave in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a tragic crash in South Philadelphia.

A 73-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle at 10th Street and Packer Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Authorities say the victim was first involved in a minor crash.

He then got out of his car to speak with the other driver but fell while walking across the street.

That's when another vehicle hit him.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

There's no word yet if any charges will be filed.