The historic building is expected to be closed for 5 to 6 months for repairs.

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- The iconic red lights at the Reading Pagoda are going dark, at least for a little while.

Officials say crews will be working on cracks in the Pagoda's foundation, as well as its electrical system.

People are asked to avoid the area atop Mount Penn as a precaution.