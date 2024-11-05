Paralyzed man shot while in bed during home invasion in Philadlephia's Frankford section: police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who is paralyzed and bedridden was shot in his bed during an early morning home invasion in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Investigators say the 28-year-old man was asleep when two masked men stormed through his bedroom and shot him.

Detectives say the intruders forced their way into the first-floor apartment just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4900 block of Duffield Street.

Detectives say there was no argument or fight before the shots were fired.

When police arrived, the victim was conscious and transported to Temple Hospital.

Police also say a woman and their 4-year-old daughter were home at the time, but were unharmed.

The two masked men were wearing dark clothing and took off without taking anything at all.

Police did find some security cameras in the area that may have captured video of the suspects.

Anyone with information should call Philadelphia police.