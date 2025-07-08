Pedestrian struck on Roosevelt Blvd Extension in East Falls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person is in the hospital after they were struck on the Roosevelt Boulevard Extension in East Falls.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Route 1 south near the Ridge Ave - Kelly Drive Exit.

Traffic experienced heavy delays as police investigated the crash. Two lanes of traffic were shut down for over an hour.

All lanes have been reopened. Commuters may experience residual delays.

There is no word on the condition of the person struck.

This is an on-going investigation with Philadelphia Police.