Penn State settles COVID-19 pandemic lawsuit for $17M

Penn State students who were enrolled in classes at the beginning of the pandemic will now receive part of a $17 million class action settlement.

The university moved classes online in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Students who paid tuition or other fees for the Spring 2020 semester later filed a lawsuit, claiming that the school did not provide the services that they paid for.

A court granted final approval of the settlement in February.

Payments for eligible students started going out last week.

