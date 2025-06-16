24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Penn State settles COVID-19 pandemic lawsuit for $17M

Monday, June 16, 2025 1:13PM
Penn State students who were enrolled in classes at the beginning of the pandemic will now receive part of a $17 million class action settlement.

The university moved classes online in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Students who paid tuition or other fees for the Spring 2020 semester later filed a lawsuit, claiming that the school did not provide the services that they paid for.

A court granted final approval of the settlement in February.

Payments for eligible students started going out last week.

