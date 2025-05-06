PennDOT clears drains after flooding on the Schuylkill Expressway

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- PennDOT crews were busy clearing out storm drains along the Schuylkill Expressway after flooding problems on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

"A lot of flooding, within minutes of the rain starting," said Greg Miller of Wynnfield Heights. He sees problems along the Schuylkill Expressway nearly every time it rains.

"Always debris from all the trees," he said.

That was the problem after the recent heavy rainfall. Lanes were flooded over the last 24 hours, creating huge traffic headaches.

"It took a couple hours for those waters to recede," said Brad Rudolph, of PennDOT.

On Tuesday morning, crews were seen clearing some storm drains ahead of another round of rain. However, from Chopper 6, we could see some drains were still clogged.

Rudolph said that debris isn't the only issue.

"A lot of the time the water is falling at a rate that just the system can't handle," Rudolph said.

Officials said it's a good idea to slow down during heavy rainfall, and want to remind drivers to never drive through water. PennDOT will have crews ready to respond to any issues.

For the latest conditions on area highways, check 6abc.com/Traffic.