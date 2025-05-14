PennDOT lays out I-476, I-95 Flex Lane project to reduce congestion, crashes

Overhead electronic signs, like a green arrow and red X, will indicate when drivers can use the lane.

WALLINGFORD, Pa. (WPVI) -- A PennDOT project aims to reduce travel troubles for commuters on portions of I-476 and I-95 in Delaware County.

"The whole purpose of this project is to reduce crashes and minimize congestion and decrease travel times in these corridors," said Michael McGuire, who is the PennDOT project manager.

PennDOT held a community meeting in Wallingford on Tuesday to explain the $300 million flex lane plan.

McGuire said that in both directions of I-476, between the Route 3 and I-95 interchanges, crews will widen the inside shoulders to provide an additional lane only when needed, like during peak hours.

"The current outside shoulder will still be used for emergency responders, also for snow removal, vehicle breakdowns," said McGuire.

Overhead electronic signs, like a green arrow and red X, will indicate when drivers can use the lane.

A flex lane is also planned for I-95 southbound between I-476 and U-S 322.

"Because I-95 southbound doesn't have a median to work with, it's just a concrete barrier. We're using the outside shoulder on I-95 southbound to provide a fourth lane at certain times a day," said McGuire. "We are providing emergency refuge areas at three locations."

Many residents support these new designs.

"It used to take me hours to get to Bucks County. With the Blue Route and the Northeast Extension, it was much less time," said Kathryn Twesten from Wallingford. "Now the time drags because there's congestion on the Blue Route, so we're back to where we were years ago."

"I think it's really going to improve," said Mark D'Angelo from Broomall. "I think more people will be inclined to use the highway."

But there are some concerns.

"Just people driving recklessly and taking advantage of the situation," said D'Angelo.

"Our main issue isn't just the traffic, but the noise," said Jacquelyn Hines from Wallingford. "It's a 365, 24/7 issue a day for us."

McGuire said they're conducting noise and environmental studies to meet the requirements, and they'll install sound barriers in necessary areas.

"I think everybody is really encouraged to see they're doing something about it, but we want to make sure it's done in an environmentally friendly manner," said Hines.

Construction is expected to start in 2028 and take three years.