PennDOT proposes a 'road diet' for Castor Avenue in effort to make it safer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PennDOT believes less is more when it comes to Castor Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.
It is proposing a "road diet" for Castor Ave., reducing the number of lanes between Oxford Circle and Cottman Avenue in an effort to make it safer.
Neighbors weighed in on the plan at a meeting Wednesday night.
Instead of two lanes in each direction on Castor Avenue, there would be one lane each way and a center turning lane.
There would also be a new raised curb extension, boarding lanes for SEPTA and bike lanes on the sidewalks.
PennDOT believes a more narrow Castor Avenue will discourage speeding and aggressive driving.
Some residents argue the avenue is fine the way it is.