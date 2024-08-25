Pennsauken runners get their feet moving for 'Booksmiles' 5k Run

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Runners in Pennsauken got their feet moving this morning for literacy.

It took place during the Townsend Press Booksmiles 5k Run and 1 Mile Walk for Literacy

Booksmiles is a nonprofit that began by Larry Abrams who saw a need for children who didn't have access to books.

They collect and redistribute books that might otherwise get thrown away, and they give them to kids in need of reading skills.

Now, Abrams' son has taken part in the organization by setting up the race.

