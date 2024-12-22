Democratic Sen. John Fetterman: 'I'm not rooting against' Trump

Fetterman said his colleagues should "chill out" over everything Trump does.

WASHINGTON -- Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman said he hopes President-elect Donald Trump is successful in his second term and that he's not "rooting against him."

"If you're rooting against the president, you are rooting against the nation," Fetterman told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "So country first. I know that's become maybe like a cliche, but it happens to be true."

Fetterman, who has made headlines as one of the few in his party who have met with several of Trump's cabinet picks, said his Democratic colleagues need to "chill out" over everything Trump does.

"I've been warning people, like, 'You got to chill out,' you know? Like the constant, you know, freakout, it's not helpful," Fetterman said. "Pack a lunch, pace yourself, because he hasn't even taken office yet."

Asked by Karl what the single biggest factor was behind Vice President Kamala Harris' loss in November, Fetterman pointed to the "undeniable" and "singular political talent" of Trump.

"He had the energy and almost a sense of fearlessness to just say all those kinds of things," Fetterman said. "You literally were shot in your head and had the presence of mind to respond, you know, 'Fight, fight, fight!' I mean, that's a political talent."

Fetterman also said that the election was "never about fascism" to him. Harris said in an October town hall that she believed Trump was a fascist after Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly said that his old boss fit the definition of one. Fetterman said that was not a word he would use.

"Fascism, that's not a word that regular people, you know, use, you know?" Fetterman said. "I think people are going to decide who is the candidate that's going to protect and project, you know, my version of the American way of life, and that's what happened."

Fetterman also pointed to Elon Musk's endorsement of Trump as another key factor in the election.

"It's rare to have a surrogate that has a lot of fanboys and is very compelling to a lot of the demographic that we are losing in my party and in Pennsylvania," Fetterman said about the billionaire businessman.

Fetterman said Musk's endorsement "really mattered" and he believed it did "move the needle."

Fetterman was the first Democrat in the Senate to meet with Pete Hegseth, the controversial former Fox News anchor who Trump selected for defense secretary. Fetterman has not ruled out supporting him -- or any of Trump's other picks.

"My commitment, and I think I'm doing the job, is I'm going to sit down and have a conversation," Fetterman said. "To me, it would be distressing if, if he is confirmed, if the Democrats are going to turn our back collectively to the leader of the defense. I mean, that's astonishing and that's dangerous."

Along with Hegseth, Fetterman has met with Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick for director of national intelligence, and Kash Patel, Trump's selection for FBI director.

Patel's vow to take on Trump's political enemies has drawn scrutiny. Asked by Karl whether he thinks Patel will use the FBI to do so, Fetterman said while he wasn't able to go into detail due to the off-the-record nature of the meeting, "That's never going to happen."

"So you see yourself inclined to be open to supporting these controversial nominees?" Karl asked.

"Potentially," Fetterman replied. "But nobody can accuse me of just saying I had a closed mind, or I just said no because Trump picked this person, or whatever."

Fetterman has said he will vote to confirm Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. He said he will also back Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state.

"Rubio, for me, it's like, he's in the other party, obviously, but you know, there's a lot of, the Venn [ diagram ] is closer, there's a lot of overlap," Fetterman said. "If I was, as a Democrat, looking to assemble a bipartisan cabinet, he'd be a solid choice."

Asked what his message to Trump would be if the president-elect called him, Fetterman said he'd like to talk about opportunities where "we could work together."

"I'd like to avoid the, you know, the cheap heat and some of the other stuff, but it's going to be a kooky ride, I'm sure," he said. "And you know, I try to be a committed, steady voice for Pennsylvania and to remember that we have to find as many wins in the middle of incredibly divisive times."