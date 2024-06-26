14 other states already have legal or constitutional protection for the right to contraception.

Pa. House passes bill to protect access to contraception like birth control, morning-after pill

Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a bill that would protect access to contraception across the state, including emergency contraception.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a bill that would protect access to contraception across the state, including emergency contraception.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a bill that would protect access to contraception across the state, including emergency contraception.

Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a bill that would protect access to contraception across the state, including emergency contraception.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania lawmakers have officially passed a bill that would protect access to contraception across the state, including emergency contraception often referred to as the morning-after pill.

The measure passed easily in the Democratic-controlled House, with 32 Republicans -- 14 of them women -- voting yes.

However, the bill faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Senate.

If passed, the bill would also mandate that health insurance and government programs cover all FDA-approved contraceptive drugs and devices, without copays.

Fourteen other states already have legal or constitutional protection for the right to contraception.