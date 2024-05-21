Pharmacies in New Jersey now allowed to sell birth control without a prescription

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Pharmacies in New Jersey are now allowed to sell hormonal contraceptive birth control without a prescription.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law that removes the prescription requirements for products including pills, patches, rings and injectable contraceptives.

However, there are some steps that pharmacists must complete first.

Pharmacists who want to provide self-administered hormonal contraceptives must complete a four-hour training program on patient screening, the selection of a self-administered hormonal contraceptive, and patient counseling.

When an individual requests a self-administered hormonal contraceptive, the pharmacist must first determine if the patient is eligible to receive it by following a process that includes completing a health screening questionnaire prepared by the Department of Health.

If a patient is eligible to receive a self-administered hormonal contraceptive, the pharmacist may furnish an initial supply of up to three months, with refills for up to nine additional months, Murphy's office said.

New Jersey joins at least 29 other states that allow pharmacies to dispense certain contraceptives without a prescription.