Man charged with sexual assault after driving missing girl from Tennessee to Pennsylvania

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- The Upper Allen Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with sexual assault after he allegedly drove a child from Tennessee to Pennsylvania without parental permission.
Upper Allen police say they were contacted by the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee regarding a missing girl, WGAL reported.
An investigation revealed that 18-year-old Talen Bruce drove to Tennessee to pick up a juvenile girl and brought her back to Pennsylvania without parental permission.
Bruce and the girl were located Saturday at a motel in Mechanicsburg, where police say they found evidence of sexual assault.
Bruce was arrested and charged with sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor, among other charges.
