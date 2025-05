Pennsylvania State Police corral loose emu on I-76

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- An unusual scene played out on I-76 Monday afternoon when Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to corral a large emu.

It happened around 2 p.m. in King of Prussia.

Video from PennDOT traffic cameras captured troopers getting the bird off the highway.

State police say it escaped the owner's trailer and ended up on I-76.

No injuries were reported.