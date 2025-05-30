24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police trying to identify man after body found in Delaware River in Northampton County

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 30, 2025 6:01PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police are asking for help identifying a man whose body was discovered in the Delaware River in Northampton County on Sunday.

The man's body was found around 12:30 p.m. in the river, near Slateford Road, in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

The man is described as either Caucasian or Hispanic, and is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a red extra-large Under Armour t-shirt and 34 x 30 Wrangler pants. He also had a brown braided leather belt with a gold buckle and size 12 Redwing work boots.

Police said the man also had three black ink tattoos on his body, including a Fox Racing logo on his upper right arm, a Native American headdress (similar to the Washington Redskins NFL logo) on his upper left arm and a religious cross on his inner forearm with the words "Death Before Dishonor."

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Belfast Criminal Investigation Unit at (610) 759-6106.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW