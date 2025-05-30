Police trying to identify man after body found in Delaware River in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police are asking for help identifying a man whose body was discovered in the Delaware River in Northampton County on Sunday.

The man's body was found around 12:30 p.m. in the river, near Slateford Road, in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

The man is described as either Caucasian or Hispanic, and is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a red extra-large Under Armour t-shirt and 34 x 30 Wrangler pants. He also had a brown braided leather belt with a gold buckle and size 12 Redwing work boots.

Police said the man also had three black ink tattoos on his body, including a Fox Racing logo on his upper right arm, a Native American headdress (similar to the Washington Redskins NFL logo) on his upper left arm and a religious cross on his inner forearm with the words "Death Before Dishonor."

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Belfast Criminal Investigation Unit at (610) 759-6106.

