Pennsylvania Turnpike shooting leaves man injured; police ask for public's help

BRECKNOCK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- State police are investigating after a man was shot in the head on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday on the eastbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 291.3 in Brecknock Township.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The eastbound lanes near the shooting scene remain closed. Get real-time traffic updates at 6abc.com/traffic

No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating what led up to the gunfire and are asking any who may have information to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Lancaster Station at 717-290-1961.