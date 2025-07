Until now, Sunday hunting was limited to three Sundays a year.

Pennsylvania's longstanding ban on Sunday hunting coming to end

A longstanding ban on Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania is coming to an end.

Governor Josh Shapiro signed the bipartisan legislation on Wednesday. It gives the Pennsylvania Game Commission the authority to set which hunting seasons can include Sundays.

Until now, Sunday hunting was limited to three Sundays a year.

Shapiro called the previous ban outdated.