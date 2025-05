Person killed after being struck by dump truck in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person was killed after being struck by a dump truck Thursday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. at 58th Street, just south of Baltimore Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.