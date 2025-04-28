Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by Philadelphia school bus, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a Philadelphia school bus while in a wheelchair on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at 5th Street and Lehigh Avenue in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.

Police say the victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:16 p.m.

There were no children on the bus at the time.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police.

