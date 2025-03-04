76ers ticket prices drop as struggles continue

Prices on Vivid Seats started at $4 before Monday's game, with some going over $100.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're a Philadelphia 76ers fan, you're probably feeling a bit deflated as the season appears to be going from bad to worse.

With the team struggling and star Joel Embiid out for the season, fans say ticket prices have fallen as low as $2.

"Cheaper than going out to eat. Still gotta buy the food in there, but you're able to afford it, being tickets are so cheap," said Stephen Buchanan of South Philadelphia.

A portion of the 76ers' struggles this season is due to Embiid's availability. The 2022-23 MVP played in just 19 games because of a knee injury. The trio of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George only played 15 games together, going 7-8.

Fans are bummed but hope it's for the best.

"It's kinda a relief now wondering if he's gonna play or not. Hopefully, he gets his mind right and comes back stronger. People are writing him off, end of an era, who knows," said Anthony Turchi of South Philadelphia.

"It's a great experience whether we're doing well or great or not. It's still a nice outing for a family and hoping more enjoy that," said Alannah Fleet.

It's also a great opportunity to get your kids out to see their first game.

"I was like, for sure we're right on section 109, good seats. They're gonna have a good first experience. Better than mine. I was in the nosebleeds," said Olivia Harvey of Norristown.

ESPN contributed to this report.