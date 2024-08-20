Philadelphia-area content creators hit record on political debut at DNC

CHICAGO (WPVI) -- New at the Democratic National Convention this year are the hundreds of "content creators" getting their political debut as they hit record on the four-day-long event.

Some of those with access are from Philadelphia, covering history with their unique lens and also reaching a new generation of voters.

"It's exciting to be able to capture things in the moment. I was walking into people, bumping into people," said Jacen Bowman, a content creator and field organizer of the Human Rights Campaign.

He is one of the Pennsylvania influencers invited to cover the DNC. He says he's been attending the DNC since 2016.

For Philadelphia publicist Kory Aversa, it's a chance to show his tens of thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram a unique and organic lens of the convention.

"The vibes are amazing. I actually got to walk down to the convention center floor and see everything that was happening," he said.

"The most awesome content is going to be not only getting the main program but just walking around and getting our (Pennsylvania House Speaker) here -- running into her organically," he added.

How does this reach a different demographic?

"I think it speaks to the young people who are not turning on broadcast television," said Pa. House Speaker Joanna McClinton. "They're going to get the message of what's happening in Chicago and they're going to see it right on their cell phone. They are going to know like, 'Wow, there are people that I follow for news. There are people I follow for recipes. There are people that I follow for clothing suggestions in Chicago talking about the DNC and why it matters.