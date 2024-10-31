Locals celebrate Diwali as Pennsylvania is first to declare state holiday

The widely-celebrated holiday of Diwali typically falls in October or November.

More than a billion people around the world are celebrating Diwali -- one of the most significant festivals in South Asian culture. For the first time, it's being recognized as a state holiday in Pennsylvania.

It makes the occasion even more special for Suhag Shukla, whose parents immigrated to the United States from India. She has carried on the tradition of celebrating Diwali with a big open house event at her home, where she expects to welcome more than 100 friends and family on Friday.

"We wanted to bring an ode to how Diwali is celebrated in India to Philadelphia," said Shukla, who is executive director of the Hindu American Foundation.

Diwali is also known as "the festival of lights." It's celebrated in the Hindu faith as well as among Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs worldwide.

"It celebrates the victory of good over evil, of light over darkness," said Shukla of the significance of the holiday.

Earlier this month, Governor Josh Shapiro signed the bipartisan legislation, making Pennsylvania the first in the nation to declare Diwali a state holiday.

"It signals to our community that we are very much a part of the American fabric like every other immigrant that's come before us," said Shukla.

Our 6abc Data Team found there are more than 166,000 Indian Americans in Pennsylvania. If we include all South Asian populations, that number rises to nearly 210,000.

Shukla says, this year, the Diwali message of "light" is much-needed.

"I think that the message of Diwali is so important in these polarized times," she said, adding that everyone is welcome in Diwali celebrations.

"Diwali really is a time to spread light and all of us have light within us," she said.

The Hindu American Foundation created a toolkit that includes information on Diwali, to learn more, visit: www.hinduamerican.org/diwali