Some Philadelphia businesses shifting plans to accommodate Eagles parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the Eagles Super Bowl Parade scheduled for Friday, some Philadelphia businesses are shifting their plans to accommodate the celebrations.

During a press conference about the parade on Tuesday morning, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker shared a message with restaurant owners and patrons.

"Nothing will interfere with our restaurant reservations on that evening," Parker said. "We will be done well before you are to appear for dinner, so don't you dare touch those reservations."

Outside Ten Pennies Florist on South Broad Street, a sign of support has been hung up for the Super Bowl champions.

"I was excited and very happy that the Eagles won, of course. And, well, we have to share Valentine's Day with them now," Nicole Miles, manager at Ten Pennies, said.

With the parade scheduled for Friday, Miles and her team are shifting plans for the couple hundred orders they have to fill.

Because they're located on the parade route, the flower shop is closing for the day. They will staff the store only for pickup orders. On Tuesday, Miles alerted her customers.

"They're either picking them up, or they chose a Wednesday or Thursday delivery," she said. "They understood. They were like 'Yeah, go Birds.' That was the end of every call."

At PJ Clarke's in Society Hill, General Manager Tim Killeen said there was a bit of concern when the city announced the date for the parade.

"We're a staple for Valentine's Day," he said.

So, they're embracing parade day by extending their happy hour. On Friday night, they'll still offer their pre-fixed dinner menu, with about 85 reservations made so far.

"I have not seen any wiggle room just yet, but I know this news is still hitting people," Killeen said.