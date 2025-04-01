24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
The Ultimate Job Interview with D.A. Candidate Patrick Dugan

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 10:03PM
Live - The Philadelphia Citizen's Ultimate Job Interview - District Attorney's Race

Center City (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Citizen is hosting another in its series of conversations with political candidates called The Ultimate Job Interview.

Originally planned to include both democratic candidates for Philadelphia District Attorney, tonight's conversation is with the challenger for the democratic nomination, Patrick Dugan. Incumbent Larry Krasner was invited to the event and declined his invitation.

Mr. Dugan will be interviewed by a panel that includes Marcel Pratt, former City Solicitor and managing partner at Ballard Spahr and Alexandria MacMaster, former assistant district attorney in Montgomery County and partner at Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich & Ryan.

Action News's Christie Ileto is tonight's moderator.

