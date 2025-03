Philadelphia Distilling shines a light on local artists during 'United We Create' event

Philadelphia Distilling invited a variety of vendors to their space so people can get a taste of local businesses.

Philadelphia Distilling invited a variety of vendors to their space so people can get a taste of local businesses.

Philadelphia Distilling invited a variety of vendors to their space so people can get a taste of local businesses.

Philadelphia Distilling invited a variety of vendors to their space so people can get a taste of local businesses.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Local businesses came together to support each other's creative endeavors.

"United We Create" is an event that transformed Philadelphia Distilling into a pop-up market.

Inspired by the support they have received from the local community, the organizers wanted a chance to give back to other creatives in the area.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.