Philadelphia Eagles part ways with Pep Band after 28 seasons

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles organization is keeping "Fly, Eagles Fly," but after 28 seasons, it's parting ways with the pep band that made the anthem what it is today.

The Eagles Pep Band has been with the team for nearly three decades at games and events around town, singing the Eagles fight song we all know and love.

The band has mastered its own take on the Eagles song from the 1950s, making it what we sing today.

But now the members Bobby Mansure, Brian Saunders on sax, Anthony DiMeo on guitar and banjo, and bass player Bruce Mulford, say they haven't been invited back for next season.

The Eagles confirm the split, which they say came with no hard feelings, as the organization evolves into a fresh and cutting-edge musical direction.

"I think they should keep them. They do a good service," said Jerry Scena of South Philadelphia.

Some fans say the Birds can afford to do both: "They're raising the ticket prices every year, keep them in."

The Eagles organization says it's moving in a different direction when it comes to the fan experience for next season. What that sounds like is yet to be heard.