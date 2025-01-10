Eagles QB Jalen Hurts clears concussion protocol, will play on Sunday against Packers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has cleared concussion protocol and will be playing this weekend.

Head coach Nick Sirianni made the announcement Friday ahead of the Wild Card Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Hurts sustained a concussion in the first quarter against the Commanders on Dec. 22 and sat out the team's final two games of the regular season.

He returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

PICTURED: Jalen Hurts participated in limited practice on January 8, 2025, since suffering a concussion during a game against Washington on December 22, 2024.

Sirianni said Friday that Hurts was out of the protocol and "ready to roll" against the Packers.

While also playing late in the season with a broken finger on his non-throwing hand, Hurts threw for 2,903 yards this season with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He threw only one interception after the NFC East champion Eagles returned from their Week 5 bye. Thanks to the tush push, Hurts has 14 rushing touchdowns this season.

"We're always careful with him," Sirianni said. "He's our quarterback, so we always want to be careful with him. We always think about his health first and foremost because you never want him not to be on the field. You always want Jalen Hurts on the field. You always feel better when Jalen Hurts is on the field. It's always part of our process and our plan to make sure that when he does carry the football on planned runs that we try to protect him."

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who had 67 catches for 1,079 yards in the regular season, sat out practice Thursday with both a knee issue and for rest.

Sirianni said he had no concerns that Hurts' production would suffer from the layoff or that he wouldn't easily again find an instant connection with Brown and fellow star wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

"They've got a lot of reps together prior to the last couple of weeks," Sirianni said. "A lot, a lot of reps together. So that's not a concern of mine. I just feel like we're in a good spot going into this game."

Hurts was 20-of-34 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in leading the Eagles to a 34-29 victory over the Packers in the season opener.

After Hurts' injury in December, Kenny Pickett replaced him in the lineup but injured his ribs in the game. He started the following week against the Cowboys and was replaced by Tanner McKee after absorbing a couple of hard hits early in the second half.

McKee got the start against the Giants and tossed a pair of touchdowns in a winning effort.

ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.