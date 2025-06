Philadelphia Federation of Teachers members vote in favor of strike authorization

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of the Philadelphia School District's largest union have voted to give the executive board the power to call a strike, if and when they think it's warranted.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers represents 14,000 teachers, school nurses, counselors, and other workers.

Its current contract expires on August 31, which is a week after classes begin for the new school year.