Heavy smoke billows from house fire in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a massive fire that has damaged two homes in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

The flames broke out around 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of Brinton and Musgrave streets.

The view from Chopper 6 showed heavy smoke billowing from the neighborhood

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.