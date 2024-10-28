Philadelphia FOP holds 'trunk-or-treat' event in support of good cause

Officers decked out their vehicles for trick-or-treaters who wore their Halloween best.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pink dinosaurs, adorable little pumpkins and more.
Families in Northeast Philadelphia enjoyed some early trick-or-treating, all for a good cause.
The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police hosted its 8th Annual Trunk or Treat fundraiser on Sunday.
Proceeds benefit the non-profit "Annie's Home", which serves homeless people in the city, along with pregnant women and teens.
Officers decked out their vehicles for trick-or-treaters who wore their Halloween best.