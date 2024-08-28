Corrections officers race to resuscitate coworker who stopped breathing | Heroes on the Frontline

While they waited for medics to arrive, the guards didn't miss a beat, showing their commitment went far beyond the walls of the prison.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When minutes mattered most, a group of corrections officers at the Philadelphia House of Corrections, raced to resuscitate a coworker who stopped breathing.

Corrections Officer Joan Lundy had just started her shift when she collapsed on the job.

The incident happened on Monday, April 15.

"And I heard a loud thump," said Lt. Deurward Spellman.

What he heard was Officer Lundy collapsing to the floor. He found her unresponsive under her desk in the dispatch room.

"When I came around she was having convulsions," he recalled.

Spellman immediately called his captain to call 911.

He says he and Officers Phillip Harris, Rochelle Copeland and others immediately jumped into action to bring her back.

"It's like everything stopped and when we pulled her out and turned her over, that's when officer fisher said she's blue," said Spellman

He said he's never had to use his CPR training on the job before.

"It came in a rush," said Officer Harris. "When it comes to seeing a coworker it hits hard in the chest."

"I knew it was working when I saw her gurgling," said Officer Copeland.

Officer Lundy says doctors told her she went into cardiac arrest.

"I did hear him say 'Joan, are you ok?'," she said. "I don't remember anything else after that."

She says prior to that day, she had never had any health issues and never took any medication.

The mother of four and grandmother to one spent a week in the hospital before discharged.

She says she may not be here today if it had not been for those heroic coworkers who stepped in.

"We probably would be having a different story," said Capt. Kevin Fountain.

"It makes me feel forever indebted to them because it has meant so much to my children," said Lundy.

Her children met with some of the guards who jumped into action that day.

The group at the correction's facility, which also included nurses Lynda Witkowski and Danielle McGettigan, received recognition for their acts of heroism.

"They were my angels. God put me at the right place at the right time because this could have happened while I was driving on the bridge with my children and it didn't. I happened when I was at work surrounded by people who love and care about me," said Lundy.

"It's not like we feel like heroes, we just didn't want to lose a family member, so we did everything we could in God's plan or God's will to help let him use us to save her," said Spellman.

Lundy has to go back to the doctor to determine what triggered her cardiac arrest. After that, she can be cleared to come back to work.