Philadelphia leaders discuss election safety after assassination attempt against Donald Trump

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has brought safety to top-of-mind when it comes to the upcoming November election.

On Monday, leaders in Philadelphia spoke out against the attack while promising to protect the election process.

"We're in the backdrop of Octavius Catto," said Omar Sabir who serves as chairman of the Philadelphia City Commissioner, a bipartisan board of election officials.

Catto was killed in 1871 while trying to help African Americans in Philadelphia to vote.

"He was a man who was assassinated on Election Day," said Sabir.

He pointed to Catto's story as proof that political violence is unfortunately not new.

"There were three (assassination) attempts on former presidents lives," said the Democrat. "So this is an issue."

The attempt on Trump's life took place Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"It's absolutely senseless and there's no place in this world that we should have to do this," said Robert A. Bradley, chairman of the Philadelphia Democratic Party.

The bipartisan board of City Commissioners added their voices to those condemning the attack.

"This should not be a Democratic value or a Republican value. It is an American value," said Seth Bluestein, a Republican member of Philadelphia City Commissioners.

Security for the upcoming election had already been a concern given Philadelphia's pivotal role in the last presidential election.

"We knew this year was a year that in a swing state, special protection was necessary," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

He said it's the reason why this Election Day will include even bigger collaborations between local, state, and federal law enforcement for security.

"We have been on this for months. The urgency is only heightened by the horrifying news that we had over the weekend," said Krasner.

The city also works with surrounding areas, including Montgomery County.

"It is critical that when citizens see threats, they have to report that to law enforcement," said Neil Makhija, vice chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

They hope to prevent political violence and protect voters and candidates alike by joining forces with law enforcement and groups like the non-partisan Committee of Seventy.

"There is no place for violence in our politics," said Lauren Cristella, president and CEO of Committee of Seventy.

Krasner says he doesn't have information on any specific threats in our area.

Within the next month, his office will give more details on what they're doing to prevent election-day violence.