Philadelphia leaders hold safety town hall following shooting outside rec center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two weeks after a shooting outside of Lonnie Young Recreation Center in Philadelphia that sent an 18-year-old to the hospital, community members gathered to discuss the violence and what can be done to help.

"This is an opportunity to remind ourselves that summer is coming, we see a spike in violence, we want to save as many lives as possible," noted State Representative Andre Carroll.

A big focal point of Tuesday night' call for action was getting more volunteers, especially as we head into the summer months.

While officials recognize the crime rate is down across Philadelphia, they want rec centers to be a safe space for all members of the community.

"We have cameras, we have lighting. We're trying to make sure all of our facilities have those items in place to ensure people come and feel safe no matter what time," explained Commissioner for Parks and Recreation Susan Slawson.

Similar to previous years, there will be an increase in the number of officers in and around the rec facilities during the hours of operation.

That has already started at the 10 centers within the 14th district and will continue this summer. But, they said, volunteers are also crucial.

"If there's something happening, they can step in and stop some of what happens just because they have the respect of the community," said Slawson.

Two shootings outside of two rec centers in the same district, just days apart, police have a message to the kids in the community.

"We're here for you, we're here to work with you to make sure you're safe and return home the same way you left. It's a group effort. All hands on deck," said Captain Stuart McCoullum of the 14th district.