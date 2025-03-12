Philadelphia man sought for fatal stabbing in Bridgeton, New Jersey

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a Philadelphia man who allegedly stabbed a man to death in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Kenneth Tripline, 36, faces murder charges.

The stabbing happened on Tuesday night in the 100 block of South Avenue.

Investigators Tripline kicked in the door of the victim, 28-year-old Elliot Handy, and stabbed him multiple times.

Police believe the two knew each other, but there's no word on a motive.

Bridgeton police say Tripline should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.

