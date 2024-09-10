Philadelphia mayor to host town hall to discuss proposed 76ers arena

The mayor says the goal is to gather more public feedback as her administration evaluates the project.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker plans to host a town hall to discuss the proposed 76ers arena on East Market Street.

The mayor says the goal is to gather more public feedback as her administration evaluates the project.

The community meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday night at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Some residents in nearby neighborhoods like Chinatown have shown strong opposition to the proposal. Over the weekend, residents voiced concerns during a rally outside City Hall.

"It's really focused on money and greed and not on long-standing residents and the impact of people who are living here and businesses and a flourishing community," said Dylan O'Donoghue of West Philadelphia.

An impact study recently released by the city shows that while the proposed arena could have economic benefits, area residents and businesses could be priced out.

As developers of 76 Place battle critics and work to get their arena in Center City approved, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is floating a proposal to build the arena in Camden.

The Sixers, which already have a training complex and headquarters facility in Camden, called New Jersey's offer "thoughtful and compelling," though the team is still talking to Philadelphia leaders about a new arena in the city.

"The reality is we are running out of time to reach an agreement that will allow the 76ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 NBA season," team spokesperson Molly Mita McEndy wrote in an email last week. "As a result, we must take all potential options seriously, including this one."

He even offered the Sixers $400 million in tax credits and outlined plans for a sprawling mixed-use waterfront development.

Those looking to attend the town hall are asked to enter the Convention Center at 13th and Arch streets.