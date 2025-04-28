Philly native Chubby Checker, known for 'The Twist' among 2025's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We now know which musical acts will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Ryan Seacrest announced the class of 2025 during Sunday night's episode of American Idol.

One member of the lineup is twisting his way into history.

Philadelphia native Chubby Checker was nominated to join the Hall of Fame for the first time this year.

Salt-N-Pepa will receive the Musical Influence Award.

Cyndi Lauper, and OutKast were selected for the performer category.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on November 8.

Last year, Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest were among the names of performers inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

ABC News contributed to this report.

