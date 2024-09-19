WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia officer injured after accidental shooting inside police district locker room

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, September 19, 2024 9:46PM
Phillly officer's weapon accidentally fires, injures another officer
Phillly officer's weapon accidentally fires, injures another officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia officer was injured Thursday afternoon following an accidental shooting inside the 25th police district.

Action News has learned that a gunshot was fired when another officer accidentally dropped their personal weapon inside the locker room just before 4:30 p.m.

A bullet fragment grazed the officer's calf, causing a superficial cut.

The injured officer was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment and later released.

No further information was immediately available.

