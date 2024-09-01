City employee stabbed in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square; suspect in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A city employee with the Parks and Recreation Department was stabbed in Rittenhouse Square on Sunday.

Philadelphia police say they responded to the incident just after 4 p.m.

According to investigators, a male suspect -- who is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old -- went inside a booth in the park and laid down.

That's when the city park ranger reportedly told the suspect he wasn't allowed in the booth.

Police say the suspect then stabbed the city employee, who was overseeing security at Rittenhouse Square.

The 40-year-old victim suffered injuries to his face above his eye, according to police.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with a "serious laceration" and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities say people in the park witnessed the stabbing and grabbed the suspect after it happened. They reportedly held him down until police arrived at the scene.

"As you can see, there is a very large crowd of people usually here at the park throughout the weekend. A number of them grabbed the assailant until police arrived," said Inspector DF Pace with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Witnesses like Michelle Knoeppel from South Philadelphia said they heard a loud crash before they saw the suspect and victim fighting outside the booth.

"They come falling out of the doors onto the ground, the security guard has the guy's hand and won't let go of his hand. The security guard is bleeding, this guy will not let go at whatever is there," she recalled.

The suspect was then later into custody by police. Officers say they recovered a pair of scissors at the scene, which they believe was the weapon used in the stabbing.

Investigators say this appeared to be a random attack. The suspect is said to be undergoing a mental health evaluation.

No further information was released on this incident. There is no word yet on the suspect's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.