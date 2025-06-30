Bryce Harper reinstated from 10-day IL ahead of game against the Padres

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies star Bryce Harper is back in the lineup.

Harper was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of their game against the San Diego Padres Monday night.

Harper played 57 games for the Phillies this year before suffering from right wrist inflammation, landing him on the injured list on June 6.

He faced live pitching during a workout on Saturday at Truist Park during the team's series against the Atlanta Braves.

"He was great," Phillies manager Rob Thomson told the AP. "Looked like he got his bat speed and his timing looked fine."

Harper has missed 22 straight games since the injury.

As Harper returns, and to make room on the 26-man roster, infielder Buddy Kennedy was designated for assignment.

Kennedy appeared in four games for the Phillies after having his contract selected on June 19.