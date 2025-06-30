Philadelphia Phillies introduce service pup-in-training, Tugger, on GMA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have a new service pup-in-training.

His name is Tugger, named after Phillies legend and Marine reservist Tug McGraw.

The 10-week-old yellow lab made his debut on Good Morning America on Monday.

Tugger will embark on a mission to support a veteran with a disability, thanks to Conshohocken-based Team Foster and Warrior Canine Connection.

His debut will be at Tuesday night's game against the Padres, and he'll attend many Phillies games and events along the way.

"Ya gotta believe young Tugger's going to be a hero for a veteran with an invisible wound of war," said music superstar and three-time Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw, son of the late Phillies reliever, who has been a longtime advocate for veterans and worked with the Tug McGraw Foundation. "My father loved the Phillies and took immense pride in his service with the United States Marine Corps. The thought that this little pup will one day contribute to enhancing the quality of life for a veteran is truly remarkable. We can never do enough to honor our veterans, and I am certain my father would have felt deeply honored to have Tugger named in his memory."

