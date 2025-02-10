2 dead after more than 40 shots fired in Philadelphia's Summerdale section: police

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Summerdale section.

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Summerdale section.

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Summerdale section.

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Summerdale section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Summerdale section.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. on Monday in the 5300 block of Claridge Street, near Adams Avenue.

Police responded after reports of gunshots and found a victim shot dead behind the wheel of a vehicle.

They also found a second victim on the ground on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police say two men were seen on surveillance video fleeing the area in a white four-door sedan.

Investigators say the victim's vehicle was hit more than 20 times with gunfire and more than 40 shots were fired.